OnePlus 6 has officially been launched and it's only a few days away from being available in stores and online. There was immense hype for OnePlus' new phone, but now there's a new question that is haunting consumers following the official launch of the handset.

Is it best to buy the OnePlus 6 now or wait for OnePlus 6T? This is a million dollar question everyone wants to know the answer to, especially after last year's OnePlus 5T upgrades made OnePlus 5 users regret being hasty. We are trying to answer this question based on the industry trends and OnePlus' history.

No, there haven't been any leaks around OnePlus 6T yet and it's also too soon to expect them. But the recent trend by the Chinese smartphone company has shown two flagships in a year. While the first flagship in the first half of the year brings major upgrades, the flagship upgrade in the second half gets nominal changes.

The exceptional case

Last year was an exceptional year even for OnePlus. The trend of launch a "T" version of the flagship started with OnePlus 3 series in 2016. When the company launched the Oneplus 5 last year and the upgraded OnePlus 5T shortly after, those who bought the former immediately regretted seeing the worthy upgrades such as a full-screen display, revamped design, and improved camera.

The company also launched series of models such as the Star Wars Limited Edition handset in India and Sandstone White in the U.S., giving OnePlus 5 owners who recently bought the phone another reason to envy. Not to mention the OnePlus 5T was launched at the same price as the OnePlus 5.

IBTimes, India/ Sami Khan

The beginning of the 'T'

OnePlus was one of the few brands to launch one flagship per year. But the changing industry trends forced the startup's hand to join the intense dogfight. OnePlus tried with a mid-range smartphone OnePlus X as a mid-year launch, but the response wasn't favourable. Soon after, OnePlus changed its ways and in 2016, the company launched OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T in the same year.

The difference between the two handsets was minimal, as it did not inspire jealousy among OnePlus 3 owners. However, the OnePlus 3T served as a great upgrade that picked up on the latest industry trends such as Snapdragon 821 chipset compared to SD820 in the predecessor and a slightly bigger battery.

OnePlus via Twitter

What's the 'T' going to bring in 2018?

It's a case of total mystery. Will OnePlus revisit the 2016 case of OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T or is it going to go with OnePlus 5T-style upgrades. If it's the latter, buyers of OnePlus 6 might be better off waiting for a couple of more months. But there's no clarity on that as of now, which begs the question should buyers go for OnePlus 6 or wait for the 'T'.

Let's recall 2017 instance when OnePlus upgraded OnePlus 5T to match the industry standards of a full-screen display. Majority phone makers had already opted for the tall 18:9 aspect ratio screens and it was natural for OnePlus – a company that prides itself as a "flagship killer" – to adopt the change.

ibTimes, India/Sami Khan

Due to the full-screen display, OnePlus had to shift the fingerprint scanner to the back and remove the home button. Since OnePlus 6 is already at par with the latest industry trends, there's little to no reason for OnePlus to bring massive changes in the OnePlus 6T that can inspire regrets.

It may be a long shot, but 2018 has already seen some new trends like an in-display fingerprint scanner and a completely bezel-free display without the notch. Could OnePlus catch on these trends, or at the very least support wireless charging with the help of OnePlus 6's wireless back panel? We must wait and see, but until then OnePlus 6 seems like a logical and sound choice for everyone those who wanted a worthy Android flagship in 2018.