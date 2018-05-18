Tata-owned Croma retail chain in collaboration with OnePlus is offering OnePlus 6 with lucrative launch offers next week.

The company has revealed that the new OnePlus 6 will be made available at 122 Croma stores across India from May 22 onward with prices starting at Rs 34,999. As part of the promotional campaign, it will be giving Rs 2000 cashback for customers using SBI card.

Additionally, prospective buyers can also avail everyday cashback offers with leading partners like Paytm, Standard Chartered, Axis, ICICI and HDFC Bank. Croma will also be hosting pop-up experience zone at select locations on May 21 and consumers also buy the OnePlus 6 at the same spot.

IBTimes India/Sami Khan

"Croma has always believed in giving its customers access to the latest & the widest range of electronics. OnePlus 6 is going to be an exciting new addition to the 100+ Smartphones that customers can choose from at Croma. When it comes to buying electronics, we know the importance of touch, feel & try – it's only then that our customers can know of the superlative tangible features of the product so that an informed decision can be made," Ritesh Ghosal, Chief Marketing Officer, Croma, said in a statement.

OnePlus 6 flaunts Apple iPhone X-like design language. It features a 6.2-inch full HD+ (2160x1080p) screen having 19:9 aspect ratio and a notch top of the display with a 20MP sensor with face unlock capability.

On the back, OnePlus 6 sports glass cover on top of the metallic shell. It also houses a vertically-aligned dual-camera 16MP+20MP snappers having F1.7 aperture in the centre and a fingerprint sensor below it for easy access to the finger to unlock screen and also act as a shutter button to take a selfie.

The new OnePlus phone, despite having a glass back, it does not support wireless charging feature. On the bright side, OnePlus 6 is coming with a special coating on top to sustain accidental water splashes and also during mild rains.

Other features include 6GB/8GB RAM, 64GB/128GB/256GB storage, Android Oreo-based OxygenOS 5.1, a 3,300mAh battery with new Dash Charge technology and support Bluetooth v5.0, NFC (Near Field Communication) and other standard connectivity features.

OnePlus India/Twitter

For those unaware, the company is offering special OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers edition for Rs 44,999, making it the most expensive OnePlus phone to date. It comes with a customized design matching the superhero-ensemble theme including gold-hued Avengers logo, OnePlus brand engraving, Alert slider, camera rings on the back. It also features tessellated textures resembling the company's official Karbon case crafted from DuPont Kevlar (Aramid fiber), which is a class of heat-resistant and strong synthetic fibres used in aerospace and military equipment.

The package also comes with the Iron Man helmet-inspired sturdy cover. If interested, you can head to Amazon to register for the device, which is slated to on sale on May 22.

Key specifications of OnePlus 6:

Model OnePlus 6 Display 6.28-inch full HD+ (2280x1080p) Optic AMOLED screen with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Aspect ratio: 19:9

Support: sRGB, DCI-P3, Adaptive Mode, Reading Mode, Night Mode, Always-on Display, Lift Up Display OS Android Oreo-based OxygenOS Processor 10nm class 2.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core CPU GPU Adreno 630 RAM 6GB/8GB Storage 64GB/128GB/256GB Camera Main: 16MP with Sony IMX519 sensor, 1.22 µm pixel size, Optical Image Stabilisation, CDAF (Contrast Detection Auto Focus), F1.7 aperture + 20MP with Sony IMX376K, F1.7 aperture, 1.0µm pixel size, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus) with dual-LED flash, Portrait, Pro mode, Panorama, HDR, HQ, Dynamic, Denoise, Clear Image, RAW image

Front: 16MP with Sony IMX371 sensor, 1.0µm pixel size, Fixed focus, F2.0 aperture, Portrait, HDR, Screen flash, smile capture, face beauty Video 4K video at 30/60 fps

1080p video at 30/60 fps

720p resolution at 30 fps

Super Slow Motion:

1080p video at 240fps, 720p video at 480 fps

Time-lapse

Video editor Battery 3,300mAh (non-removable) with Dash Charge (5V 4A) Network 4G-LTE with VoLTE (Voice-over-LTE) Add-ons Dual-SIM slots (Type: Nano + Nano), Fingerprint sensor, Face unlock, Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac: dual-band: 2/4G/5GHz; 2x2 MIMO), Type C USB v2.0, NFC (Near Field Communication), GPS/GLONASS, Haptic vibration motor, RGB LED notification light, Alert slider, bottom-facing speaker, 2-microphone with noise cancellation, Dirac HD Sound, Dirac Power Sound, 3.5mm audio jack, nano coating for protection against water splashes Dimensions 155.7x75.4x7.75 mm Weight 177g Colours Mirror Black/ Midnight Black/ Silk White/ Marvel Avengers with Kevlar finish Price 6GB RAM+64GB: Rs 34,999

8GB RAM+128GB: Rs 39,999

Marvel Avengers edition with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 44,990

