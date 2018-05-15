For the past one month, OnePlus has been steadily generating hype around its upcoming OnePlus 6 and now, in collaboration with Amazon India, has announced lucrative launch offers two days before the device's official debut.

Amazon is offering cashbacks, EMIs, insurance, and cash vouchers. Prospective OnePlus 6 consumers can claim Rs 2,000 discount with SBI Credit and Debit card transactions during the first week. They can also be eligible to avail No Cost EMI for up to 3 months on all popular banks.

Customers can also claim a gift card worth Rs 250 for all Amazon Prime Video consumers and discounts up to Rs 500 on Amazon Kindle. They are also entitled to get Rs 25,000 on flight and hotel bookings from ClearTrip. Also, they can claim 12-month Accidental Damage Insurance by Servify.

If you are Idea subscriber, you will get 2,000 cash back and device insurance for OnePlus 6.

Additionally, Amazon is hosting Fast AF (First & First) sale since May 14 and will conclude on May 16. Consumers can purchase special OnePlus 6 e-gift card worth Rs 1000. They not only get first access to get OnePlus 6 on to their shopping cart, but also they can use the voucher to redeem the offer on May 21 and 22 and get an additional cash discount.

Here's how the OnePlus Fast AF (First & First) sale:

Go Amazon website (here) and buy the Rs.1,000 OnePlus 6 Amazon.in e-Gift Card during the Fast AF sale on Amazon.in between May 13-16, 2018 Redeem the Gift Card on Amazon.in for the purchase of the OnePlus 6 on May 21st and May 22nd to receive the complimentary cashback of Rs. 1,000 in the form of Amazon Pay balance and effectively giving OnePlus 6 buyers a value of Rs.2,000 with the purchase of a Rs.1,000 Gift Card. In addition, these buyers will also receive an extended manufacturer warranty of 3 months over and above the existing 1-year standard warranty on the OnePlus 6.

OnePlus 6: All you need to know about Android flagship

As per the official teasers, OnePlus 6 is confirmed to sports Apple iPhone X-like design, but with a bigger screen size. It is said to flaunt 6.2-inch full HD+ (2160x1080p) screen with 19:9 aspect ratio and a notch, which is said to house a 20MP sensor with face recognition feature.

On the rear side, it is coming with glass cover on top of the metal shell. There is strong possibility that the device will support wireless charging, which was sorely missed in the almost perfect predecessor (OnePlus 5T).

OnePlus 6 is also expected to come with IP68 certification. If this turns out to be true, the phone will be able to survive in the water for up to five feet (1.5 meters) for close to 30 minutes.

Also, OnePlus 6 will feature dual-camera 16MP+20MP snappers having F1.7 aperture and a fingerprint sensor below it. Even OnePlus CEO Pete Lau (aka Liu Zuohu in China) has shared a photo shot using the OnePlus 6 and it is top-notch quality.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau (aka Liu Zuohu in China)/Weibo

Other expected specifications include 6GB/8GB RAM, 64GB/128GB/256GB storage, Android Oreo-based OxygenOS 5.1, a 3,450mAh battery with new Dash Charge v2.0 (full day talk-time with just 20 minutes charging) capability and support Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity.

The OnePlus 6 base model (6GB RAM+64GB storage) is expected to cost Rs 36,999. And the second top-end model (with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage) is expected to set you back by Rs 39,999. There is no word on third variant (8GB RAM + 256GB storage), but going by the aforementioned price pattern, it is most likely to be priced Rs 42,999.

OnePlus has also confirmed to release special OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers limited edition (with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage) in India on May 21. It will be exclusively available on Amazon, but we are not sure if it will be priced same as the original (Rs 42,999) or not.

We just have to wait a few hours to know how much it will cost.

