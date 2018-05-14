Before OnePlus could officially unveil the new OnePlus 6, an e-commerce firm in Europe has jumped the gun by listing the Android flagship on Amazon and revealing almost all key specifications.

Amazon Germany has inadvertently opened the OnePlus 6 page on its website. It not only shows the device in full glory but also the internal hardware. Once the word got out in the media, the company swiftly took the webpage down. But, by then, several blogs and fans had already taken the screenshot of the product details.

In the leaked page, OnePlus 6 is shown to have a metallic rim around the edges and on the back, it comes with a smooth glossy shell with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 cover on top and also on the front display, as well.

It sports a vertically aligned rear dual-camera in the middle followed by a LED flash and further below, the device features the fingerprint scanner. The website also confirms that the device will boast water resistant certification, but doesn't specifically mention whether it has IP67 or IP68 ratings. Going by the current industry standards, it is likely to have the latter. That means, the device will be able to survive underwater submerged for close to 30 minutes up to 5 feet (1.5 meters).

On the front, it is said to flaunt a 6.2-inch full HD+ (2160x1080p) screen with Apple iPhone X-like notch on the top and come with 19:9 aspect ratio.

As far as the camera hardware is concerned, OnePlus 6 is said to come with dual-snappers (16MP+20MP) with F1.7 aperture and OIS (Optical Image Stabilization). The Amazon listing doesn't show the front camera specification, but recent reports indicate that it will have a 20MP sensor with facial recognition capability.

Even the battery capacity details are missing, but Amazon does confirm that it will have Dash charging feature.

Under-the-hood, it is confirmed to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor and will be offered in two configurations—6GBRAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM+128GB storage—for €519 (approx. $621/Rs 41, 782) and €569 (roughly $681/Rs 45,807). Though there is no mention of the top-end variant (8GB RAM+ 256GB) on Amazon Germany, OnePlus has confirmed that it exists and is likely to come as Marvel Avengers limited edition first in India and later to other markets.

Though we now know pretty much everything about the OnePlus 6, we might have to wait till May 16 to know the price of the Marvel Avengers Edition.

