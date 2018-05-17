OnePlus globally launched the OnePlus 6 flagship at an event in London, revealing the key features and specifications alongside a new product called OnePlus Bullets Wireless - company's first wireless earphones. Shortly after, OnePlus launched the OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition in China. But it's now time for fans in India to witness the grand launch of new OnePlus products.

Pricing and availability

OnePlus 6 will be available exclusively on Amazon India starting May 21, 2018, for Prime members. There will be an open sale for the handset on May 22. As for the pricing, OnePlus 6 comes in three variants,

6GB+64GB: Rs 34,999

8GB+128GB: Rs. 39,999

OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition 8GB+256GB: Rs. 44,999

OnePlus also launched Bullets Wireless earphones at Rs 3,999.

OnePlus 6 - Features

As for the specifications, OnePlus 6 comes with a glass design, a 6.28-inch Full HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio with a notch at the top. While many suggested the glass back would add wireless charging support in the OnePlus 6, the company instead went for water resistance certification.

OnePlus 6, widely advertised with "the speed you need" tagline, comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage in the top-end model. The smartphone also packs a 3,300mAh battery with Dash Charge solution, dual SIM card support, Bluetooth 5, and Android 8.1 Oreo.

Coming to the optics, OnePlus seems to have taken user feedback more seriously this time. OnePlus 6's rear dual camera setup with 16MP+20MP sensors and f/1.7 aperture now has Optical Image Stabilization. The front camera has a 16MP Sony IMX371 sensor with f/2.0 aperture and EIS, which takes care of your selfies as well as facial unlocking software.

OnePlus 6 comes with improved Portrait Mode with new effects. The front camera will get those effects in the upcoming software update. Interestingly, the smartphone also has 480fps slow-mo video recording. We will be testing the camera of the OnePlus 6 to see if at all the handset can be compared in the big leagues.

OnePlus 6 comes in three colours, the mirror black with glossy glass back, midnight black with a matte finish on glass and a shimmery silk white limited edition with gold accents.

OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition

Speaking of limited edition, the OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition will certainly lure Marvel fans, who have been sulking over the unexpected climax of the Infinity Wars.

OnePlus 6 is adorned with a carbon fibre back and Avengers and OnePlus gold logo. There's a special Iron Man protective case that comes bundled in a special design Avengers-themed box. The features of the special edition are the same, except that it comes only in the 8GB+256GB configuration.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless earphones

In a first, OnePlus launched wireless earphones. The Bullets Wireless is nothing like other wireless earphones as they pack neat tricks up the sleeve. One of the most notable features of the Bullets Wireless is the magnetic functions.

The earbuds connected through a neckband wire are magnetic. When attached, they are powered off, and instantly powered back on when detached. It's interesting what the company has done with the new Bullets earphones.

In addition to that, the earphones also come with fast charging support, giving users five hours of listening time with just ten minutes of charging. This should dissolve any hassles of charging wireless earphones. We cannot wait to test them. We are yet to test the audio performance and how comfortable they are under different conditions.

Stay tuned for our OnePlus product reviews.