Live Updates

The launch event will commence shortly.

OnePlus live-stream has begun. It's showing a flashback of how the OnePlus journey unfolded since 2014.

The long wait finally comes to an end. OnePlus 6, which has been making everyone curious, is finally going to be unveiled event in London in a few minutes. Before the grand event kicks off and the company's CEO Pete Lau and his team take over the limelight, here's a quick run through of everything we know about the phone so far.

While most of the details about OnePlus 6 have already been leaked, some of it was shared by the company itself. Now, though there's little mystery left to be revealed, it is going to be an interesting launch event nevertheless.

After the London unveiling on Wednesday, International Business Times, India, will be attending the India launch on Thursday, May 17, for a hands-on experience of the Android flagship.

Our first impressions review of the OnePlus 6 will go live shortly after the handset is available for demo in Mumbai. Stay tuned for the quick review. But for now, let's get that excitement going for the global unveiling of one of the most eligible flagship smartphones of 2018.

OnePlus 6 – Everything we know

OnePlus 6 is naturally going to pack several upgrades compared to its predecessors. By the looks of it, it is going to be the best OnePlus smartphone so far, and the most expensive one yet as well.

Rumors indicate there will be three variants of OnePlus 6, starting at Rs 36,999 for 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM, and then Rs 39,999 for 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM along with a high-end model with 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM for Rs 42,999.

So the question is, will the price tag be justified? Let's take a look at what the device has to offer.

Display: 6.2-inch full HD+ (2160x1080p) screen with 19:9 aspect ratio Design: Glass back (possibly with wireless charging support), water-resistant Rear camera: Dual camera with 16MP+20MP sensors (f/1.7 aperture Front camera: 20MP sensor (also enables Face Unlock) CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 RAM: 6GB/8GB ROM: 64GB/128GB/256GB Battery: 3,450mAh with Dash Charge 2.0 Add-ons: Fingerprint scanner (rear), 4G VoLTE, Dual SIM card support, Android 8.1 Oreo and more

In India, OnePlus 6 is going to be available exclusively on Amazon India. Marvel fans are in for a treat as the company plans to unveil a special OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers limited edition for India. Even though there are doubts about certain features, it will all be cleared when the official debut happens.