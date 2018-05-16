After months of speculations, Android flagship OnePlus 6 is finally set to break covers in a few hours. The company is hosting the OnePlus 6 launch event in London and the keynote speech is slated to kick-start at 5 BST (9:30 pm IST).

Last week, OnePlus had conducted a contest with a big prize of 2-day (travel and accommodation) paid-trip to the launch event for 12 lucky fans. Rest of world can catch the live action online through OnePlus' official YouTube channel. You just have to head to the website at the time of the launch [more details below].

OnePlus 6: What to expect

As per the reliable reports, OnePlus 6 is expected to get a lot of upgrades over the predecessor OnePlus 5T.

It will be sport an Apple iPhone X-like notch design but will be much bigger in terms of screen size. It is said to come with a huge 6.2-inch FullView screen with 19:9 aspect ratio.

Under-the-hood, it will house a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core CPU, 6GB/8GB RAM, 64GB/128GB/256GB storage, 16MP+20MP dual-camera on the back, 20MP front snapper and a 3,450mAh battery with Dash charging feature.

As far as the price is concerned, the base model (6GB RAM+64GB storage) is said to cost Rs 36,999. The second variant (with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage) is expected to be priced around Rs 39,999. The company is also planning to unveil a top-end model with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage for Rs 42,999.

Besides the generic models, the company has confirmed to launch OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers limited edition (with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage) in India on May 21. It will be exclusively available on Amazon.

Here's how to watch OnePlus 6 launch event live on your smart devices:

Interested people can log in to OnePlus' official page (here) and YouTube channel (here). The live stream will commence at 12:00 pm BST (21:30:00 IST) May 16.

OnePlus 6 launch event coverage timing details:

City Time San Francisco (U.S.A. – California) Wednesday, May 16, 2018, 09:00:00 PDT New York (U.S.A. - New York) Wednesday, May 16, 2018, 12:00:00 EDT Ottawa (Canada- Ontario) Wednesday, May 16, 2018, 12:00:00 EDT Rio de Janeiro (Brazil – Rio de Janeiro) Wednesday, May 16, 2018, 13:00:00 BRT London (United Kingdom – England) Wednesday, May 16, 2018, 17:00:00 BST Paris (France) Wednesday, May 16, 2018, 18:00:00 CEST Barcelona (Spain) Wednesday, May 16, 2018, 18:00:00 CEST Berlin (Germany) Wednesday, May 16, 2018, 18:00:00 CEST Amsterdam (Netherlands) Wednesday, May 16, 2018, 18:00:00 CEST Johannesburg (South Africa) Wednesday, May 16, 2018, 18:00:00 SAST Moscow (Russia) Wednesday, May 16, 2018, 19:00:00 MSK Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates - Abu Dhabi) Wednesday, May 16, 2018, 20:00:00 GST Islamabad (Pakistan) Wednesday, May 16, 2018, 21:00:00 PKT New Delhi (India – New Delhi) Wednesday, May 16, 2018, 21:30:00 IST Indonesia (Jakarta) Wednesday, May 16, 2018, 23:00:00 WIB Beijing (China - Beijing Municipality) Thursday, May 17, 2018, 00:00:00 CST Taipei (Taiwan) Thursday, May 17, 2018, 00:00:00 CST Hong Kong (Hong Kong) Thursday, May 17, 2018, 00:00:00 HKT Singapore (Singapore) Thursday, May 17, 2018, 00:00:00 SGT Seoul (South Korea) Thursday, May 17, 2018, 01:00:00 KST Tokyo (Japan) Thursday, May 17, 2018, 01:00:00 JST Canberra (Australia - Australian Capital Territory) Thursday, May 17, 2018, 02:00:00 AEST

