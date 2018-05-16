After months of speculations and teasers, OnePlus is all set to pull the wraps off the company's 2018 Android flagship later today. The company is hosting the OnePlus 6 unveiling event in London and is slated to go live at 5 pm BST (9:30 pm IST) local time.

For the past one month, OnePlus has been highly active on social media, releasing several teasers as well as an explainer for design and building materials used in the new OnePlus 6. We have to say, the company has succeeded in creating a buzz around the flagship.

If you are curious about the features of the OnePlus 6, we have done a good amount of research on reliable reports and listed all possible specifications, in addition to discerning the approximate price and availability details of the upcoming phone.

Design, display and build quality:

According to the official teaser, OnePlus 6 is confirmed to come with an Apple iPhone X-like design. It is said to flaunt 6.2-inch full HD+ (2160x1080p) screen with 19:9 aspect ratio and a notch, which is said to house a front camera with facial recognition feature. But thankfully, the resemblance ends there.

On the back, it is coming with glass cover on top of a metal shell. So, there is strong possibility that the device will support wireless charging, which was sorely missed in the almost perfect predecessor (OnePlus 5T).

OnePlus 6 is also expected to come with the water-resistant feature, but we are not sure if it will come with IP67 or IP68 certification. Going by the current industry standard, it might come with the latter.

Any phone with IP68 ratings is supposed to survive in the water submerged for up to five feet (1.5 meters) for close to 30 minutes.

Processor, RAM, and storage:

OnePlus 6 will be powered by Android Oreo-based OxygenOS with Snapdragon 845 CPU, Qualcomm's latest and most powerful processor to date.

Depending on the region of sale, OnePlus 6 will be made available in three configurations—6GB+64GB storage, 6GB +128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage.

Battery:

The upcoming OnePlus 6 is said to come with a 3,450mAh battery, just 150mAh more than the predecessor OnePlus 5T. But, it can be noted that the new phone houses Snapdragon 845 octa-core with latest Android Oreo software, both of which are said to be optimized to work efficiently with less consumption of power even while playing graphics-heavy games.

Additionally, the phone is rumored to come with new Dash Charge v2.0, wherein a 20-minute charge is enough to fuel the device for a full day talk-time capability. As said before, the use of glass on the back-shell indicate the phone will support wireless charging.

Camera:

Last year, despite the buildup for the OnePlus collaboration with world-renowned camera rating agency DxOMark, OnePlus 5T failed to live up to the hype. In 2018, the company claims that OnePlus 6 will be on par if not better than rival phones such as Google Pixel 2, Apple iPhone X and Samsung Galaxy S9.

The #OnePlus6 Dual Camera takes on the iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy S9, and Google Pixel 2. Can you match the shot to the phone? https://t.co/5TPq08B71n pic.twitter.com/1zj3CeWAgV — OnePlus (@oneplus) May 11, 2018

It is expected to come with dual-camera 16MP+20MP snappers with an F1.7 aperture and a fingerprint sensor below it. On the front, OnePlus 6 is expected to house a 20MP sensor with facial recognition feature.

Release details:

The company has confirmed that the OnePlus 6 will be released on May 21 in global markets. It has also partnered with Amazon in India to sell the flagship on the same date.

OnePlus will also be setting up pop-up stores in at least eight cities in India — Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune for two days. It will be open from 3:30 pm to 8:00 pm on May 21, and between 11:00 am and 7:00 pm on May 22.

Price:

As said before, OnePlus 6 will be coming in three variants. The base model (6GB RAM+64GB storage) is expected to cost Rs 36,999. And the second top-end model (with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage) is expected to set you back by Rs 39,999. There is no word on third variant (8GB RAM + 256GB storage), but going by the aforementioned price pattern, it is most likely to be priced Rs 42,999.

OnePlus has also confirmed the release of a special OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers limited edition (with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage) in India on May 21 and will be exclusively available on Amazon. Though it is still unclear if the phone will be priced same as the original (Rs 42,999).

We just have to wait a few hours to know how much it will cost.

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for latest updates on OnePlus.