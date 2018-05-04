The OnePlus 6 is one of the most anticipated Android flagships of 2018 and the company, is leaving no stone unturned to make sure that the excitement around the phone does not fade away until the official launch on May 16 in London. Now, OnePlus has released a new teaser showing the fancy retail box of the OnePlus 6 Marvel Avenger limited edition.

In the teaser, the fancy OnePlus 6 comes with the huge black box having graphically enhanced Avengers logo "A" with textures on top. Even the video trailer released last month too showed the device with a similar design. We believe, it will sport a high-grade shell with a geometric design on the back. It closely resembles the company's official Karbon case crafted from DuPont Kevlar (Aramid fiber), which is class of heat-resistant and strong synthetic fibers used in aerospace and military equipment. It perfectly embodies for a super-hero ensemble edition.

In addition to customization to the physical body, the company is expected to incorporate the matching colored theme in terms of the interface, exclusive wallpapers with all the Avengers heroes and personalized app icons' shape.

In the OnePlus 5T Star Wars edition, the company had taken a liking to the Darth Vader character and offered the character's iconic helmet –inspired shell cover with the package. Similarly, we expect OnePlus to offer any one of the Avenger hero-based custom cover with the retail box. Going by Kevlar-based material teased in the package, it is expected either Captain America or Black Panther, who are shown to have a shield and suit made from the earth's strongest metal made from vibranium and adamantium compound.

OnePlus 6: All you need to know about the Android flagship

As per the official teasers, OnePlus 6 is confirmed to sport an Apple iPhone X-inspired design but only on the front side. It is said to feature a big 6.2-inch full HD+ (2160x1080p) screen having 19:9 aspect ratio and a notch top of the display, which is said to house a 20MP sensor with face unlock capability.

On the back, OnePlus 6 will house a vertically-aligned dual-camera 16MP+20MP snappers having an F1.7 aperture in the center and a fingerprint sensor below it for easy access to the finger to unlock screen and also act as a shutter button to take a selfie.

The upcoming Android flagship is also confirmed to come with glass back hinting the device will support wireless charging, which was sorely missed in the almost perfect predecessor (OnePlus 5T).

Also, OnePlus 6 is also coming with the dust-and-water resistant certification, most probably with the IP68 rating. With this, the phone is sure to survive in the water for up to five feet (1.5 meters) for close to 30 minutes.

Other expected features include 6GB/8GB RAM, 64GB/128GB/256GB storage, Android Oreo-based OxygenOS 5.1, a 3,450mAh battery with new Dash Charge v2.0 (full day talk-time with just 20 minutes charging) capability and support Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity.

The OnePlus 6 base model (6GB RAM+64GB storage) is expected to cost Rs 36,999. On the other hand, second top-end model (with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage) is said to be priced Rs 39,999.

There is no word on the third variant (8GB RAM + 256GB storage), but going by the aforementioned price pattern, it is most likely to be priced around Rs 42,999.

As far as the special OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers limited edition (with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage) is concerned, it is coming to India on May 21 and will be exclusively available on Amazon, but we are not sure it will be priced same as the original (Rs 42,999) or not.

We just have to wait a few more weeks to know how much it will cost.

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for latest updates on OnePlus.