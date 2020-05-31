Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is unstoppable as it continues to set records even five months after its release. The music video of S Thaman's song Butta Bomma has crossed 200 million views on YouTube in three months.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which was released in the cinema halls on January 12, has created several records with its brilliant collections at the worldwide box office. Before its release, its songs were a rage among the mass. Seven of its soundtracks have received a historical response with their views count nearing 1,000 million on YouTube. Celebs like Shilpa Shetty and David Warner shared videos featuring him grooving to Butta Bomma.

The lyrical and music videos of the songs like Samajavaragamana and Ramuloo Ramulaa have registered 189, 75 and 271 and 123 million, respectively on YouTube Channel of Aditya Music. While the lyrical video of Butta Bomma got 55 million, its music video has now crossed 200 million marks. Released on February 25, the video starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde has received a total of 201,795,329 views, 1.6 million likes and 45,388 comments so far.

S Thaman, who is all thrilled over the massive response or S Thaman, took to his Twitter handle to share his excitement. The music director wrote, "#200millionforbuttabomma #ButtaBomma #Unstoppableavpl #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo album ♥️ My love @alluarjun gaaru my respect to #trivikram gaaru ♥️ It's the love & trust of them @ramjowrites @haarikahassine @vamsi84 @GeethaArts✊."

S Thaman is one of the most sought after music directors of the Telugu film industry. There is a sudden rise in the demand for the music director, who has bee flooded with several big-ticket offers post the success of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. He has been roped in to compose music for Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab and Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata

⭐️The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo musician released the first single from Vakeel Saab on March 8. S Thaman tweeted the link to it and wrote, "My first love to #powerstar @PawanKalyan gaaru a dream come true thanks to @SVC_official #dilraju gaaru We from team #VakeelSaab dedicating this to all the lovely women out there ♥️ With all respect & love #MaguvaMaguva is here ♥️ #VakeelSaabMusic

After the launch of Sarkaru Vaari Paata, ⭐️S Thaman tweeted today, "#Super back with our #superstar Star-struck after 7 long years! Clapper board. My love to @urstrulyMahesh gaaru Thanks to @ParasuramPetla for the TRUST & LOVE Our producers @14ReelsPlus Raised fist @GMBents @MythriOfficial Many more happy returns to #SuperstarKrishna gaaru My love to all #DHFM."