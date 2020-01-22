All Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has smashed the lifetime collection record of Ram Charan's Rangasthalam at the worldwide box office in just 10 days. It has become the second non-Baahubali highest after Prabhas' Saaho.

After crossing Rs 200 crore in its second Sunday, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has continued to keep the cash registers ringing at the ticket counters even on the weekdays. The movie registered decent amount of occupancy everywhere with some cinema halls running to packed houses in the evening shows on Monday and Tuesday.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has collected around Rs 20 crore gross at the worldwide box office on its second Monday and Tuesday. Its 10-day total collection has reached Rs 220 crore gross in the global market. It has shattered the record of Rangasthalam, which was the fourth highest-grossing Telugu movie of all time with its lifetime collection of Rs 216 crore crores.

Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde to beat records of KGF: Chapter 1

The Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde starrer is set to beat the records of KGF: Chapter 1 (Rs 225 crore gross) and Petta (Rs 222 crore gross). Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo will become 10th highest grossing south Indian movie of all time on its 11th day. Considering its current pace, it will also smash the records of Mersal (Rs 244.8 crore gross), Sarkar (Rs 243 crore gross) and Shankar`s I (Rs 239 crore gross) in the coming days.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has been made on a budget of Rs 100+ crore. Its theatrical rights were sold for a whopping price of Rs 84 crore. The movie has earned Rs 143.25 crore for its distributors in 10 days. The film has got them a huge profit share of 50.02 percent (Rs 42.02 crore).

Here are the area-wise earnings of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. These numbers are based on various sources and they may not match with the actual figures. Some of these details may change after the makers confirm the exact facts. All the figures are in rupees and crore.