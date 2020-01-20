Stylish star Allu Arjun has scored his first double century with Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (AVPL) crossing Rs 200 crore gross mark at the worldwide box office in its (eight days) second weekend.

Having opened to stupendous response, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo collected Rs 161.10 crore gross at the worldwide box office in the five-day first week. The movie released days after Darbar and Sarileru Neekevvaru hit the screens. But it minted more money in a lesser number of days than two other movies. It became the Sankranti winner as well as the biggest money-spinner of Tollywood in 2020.

There was not a big-ticket release to compete with it in its second week. A strong word of mouth helped Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo keep the cash registers ringing at the worldwide box office this weekend too. The movie witnessed 100 percent occupancy in many cinema halls across the globe. It has once again done brilliant business in its second weekend.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo collects Rs 39.06 cr

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has collected approximately Rs 39.06 crore gross at the worldwide box office in its second weekend. With this, its eight-day total has reached Rs 200.16 crore gross in the global market. It has become the first film of Allu Arjun and Trivikram Srinivas to surpass Rs 200 crore gross mark.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has broken several records of Tollywood and Allu Arjun is very happy about it. The stylish star addressed its success celebration event in Vizag and thanked the audience for making it a blockbuster. He said, "The records are temporary will be broken by others soon. Only feelings are permanent."

Made on a budget of Rs 100+ crore, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo fetched Rs 84 crore from the sale of its theatrical rights. The movie is estimated to have earned Rs 130.02 crore for its global distributors in eight days. The film has not only recovered 100 percent of their investments but also got them a huge profit share of 50.02 percent (Rs 42.02 crore).

Here are the first-day earnings of Sarileru Neekevvaru and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. These numbers are based on various sources and they may not match with the actual figures. Some of these details may change after the makers confirm the exact facts. All the figures are in rupees and crore.

Area Rights AVPL Nizam 19.00 31.86 Ceeded 11.70 16.36 Vizag 8.80 16.01 G East 6.30 8.86 G West 5.00 6.89 Krishna 5.40 8.07 Guntur 6.50 9.21 Nellore 2.80 3.71 AP/TS 65.50 101.22 Karnataka 7.50 9.30 * Rest of India 2.40 3.25 * Overseas 8.60 9.00 * Total 84.00 130.02

* denotes that its second-weekend numbers of the areas are yet to be updated.