Director Parasuram, music director S Thaman, Ram Achanta the owner of 14 Reels Plus and the bosses of Mythri Movie Makers are super excited to work with Mahesh Babu in Sarkaru Vaari Paata (SVP).

Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata was launched in a simple fashion via an official announcement on social media at 9:09 am on May 31, which happens to be the 77th birthday of his father, superstar Krishna. Later, the actor released the title poster o the movie, which has bone viral with many people including some celebs liking it.

A lot was speculated about whether Mahesh Babu would work under Parasuram's direction or not. It was really dream come true moment for the Geetha Govindam director when Sarkaru Vaari Paata had its opening ceremony. The elated Parasuram tweeted, "My long wait to direct Superstar Mahesh Babu garu has just ended!!! Overjoyed and eagerly waiting to be on the sets... It's a dream come true! #SarkaruVaariPaata."

S Thaman, who has been roped in to compose music for Sarkaru Vaari Paata, tweeted, "#Super back with our #superstar Star-struck after 7 long years ! Clapper board. My love to @urstrulyMahesh gaaru Thanks to @ParasuramPetla for the TRUST & LOVE Our producers @14ReelsPlus Raised fist @GMBents @MythriOfficial Many more happy returns to #SuperstarKrishna gaaru My love to all #DHFM."

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is Maheshi Babu's fourth combo movie with producer Ram Achanta, who tweeted, "Dookudu 1 Aagadu & now back again with our Super ⭐ @urstrulyMahesh for #SarkaaruVaariPaata!! Will do our best to make it the best. @ParasuramPetla @MusicThaman @MythriOfficial @GMBents @14ReelsPlus #HBDSuperstarKrishnaGaru."

The bosses of 14 Reels Plus tweeted, "On the occasion of our SuperStar Krishna garu's Birthday, we are Super Duper Excited to Show you all #SSMB27 as #SarkaruVaariPaata Getting back to our Dookudu Days Super ⭐ @urstrulyMahesh @ParasuramPetla @MusicThaman @MythriOfficial @GMBents #HBDSuperstarKrishnaGaru

The owners of Mythri Movie Makers tweeted, "#SarkaruVaariPaata Written & Directed by @ParasuramPetla Music by @MusicThaman DOP by PS Vinod Editing by Marthand K Venkatesh Art by AS Prakash @urstrulyMahesh @GMBents @14ReelsPlus #HBDSuperstarKrishnaGaru."