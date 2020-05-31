Actor Mahesh Babu and director Parasuram have teamed up #SSMB27 and this new film has been going viral since the day it was announced.

Like we have reported earlier, the title of the film is Sakar Vaari Paata and now it has been official. Mythri Movies, the makers of the film have taken to their official Twitter handle to release the first look of this Parasuram directorial.

Mahesh Babu also released the look and wrote, "Here it is!!! #SarkaruVaariPaataCollision symbolCollision symbolCollision symbol Blockbuster start for another hattrickCollision symbolCollision symbolCollision symbol @ParasuramPetla @GMBents @MythriOfficial @14ReelsPlus @MusicThaman."(sic)

In the first look of Sarkar Vaari Paata, a side profile of Mahesh is seen and not his face though. All the focus goes onto his neck, which has a tattoo of one rupee coin. This tattoo grabs all the attention and makes us wonder what the secret behind it is. Hope Parasuram will live up to the expectations of the fans.

The makers of the film revealed who the heroine of the film is, but going by the latest buzz, Kiara Advani is going to play the leading lady in this film. The Lust Stories actress has made her debut in Tollywood with Bharat Ane Nenu and now, she is going to pair up with Mahesh once again.

The story of #SSMB27 has also been leaked and if the news is to be believed, the film is touted to be another political drama that is about frauds in the banking sector. Also, it is said to be having some similarities with the storylines of Bharat Ane Nenu and Maharshi.

Many celebrities have appreciated the first look, wished Super Star Krishna on his birthday, and congratulated Mahesh Babu on the launch of the look.

Mahesh is said to be seen in three different looks in this film and the one he is sporting in this lockdown period is one of them. He has even given us a sneak peek of it in the mirror selfie which he clicked with his daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni.

In the recent times, there's a lot of buzz about this film. The title of the film is said to be Sarkar Vaari Paata and the project is going to be launched on May 31st, marking the birthday of Super Star Krishna.

As per our sources, we have learnt that Mahesh will be seen in three different avatars in this film. Currently, he is sporting a clean shaven look during the lockdown and this one is to play a teenager in the film.

Mahesh is someone who never says no to undergoing transformation when it comes to work and he is already working hard to shed some kilos at the gym.

Besides playing a teenager, Mahesh is said to be seen in two other different avatars, which are yet to be known.

Much before Mahesh gave a nod to Parasuram, he has signed for a film with Vamsi Paidipally. But Mahesh wasn't satisfied with the script and has asked Vamsi to make necessary changes to it.

Also, he has a film with Rajamouli in his kitty and more details about to the project are awaited.