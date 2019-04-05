An Uttar Pradesh-based-businessman was arrested in Delhi after his pistol went off at a coffee shop in Connaught Place on Thursday (April 4) creating panic.

The Delhi Police identified the accused as a 61-year-old Anil Kumar, who had come to Starbucks cafe for a meeting with his clients around 1 pm. When he stood up to leave the coffee shop, his pistol fell on the floor which accidentally triggered it, they said.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Madhur Verma said "When Kumar was having coffee, his licensed pistol fell down on the ground and a shot was fired accidentally. Kumar was unaware of the fact that the weapon was loaded and unlocked in his possession. No one was injured in this incident."

The DCP said the license of the pistol had expired on 26 October 2018. The accused is a resident of north Delhi's Model Town. He owns a factory that makes metallic wire in Ghaziabad's Loni area, police said.

A case was registered against Kumar under the Arms Act and he was arrested. His pistol was seized by the authorities.

"All customers and partners (employees) are safe and all necessary measures were taken to ensure their safety, which is our highest priority," a Tata Starbucks spokesperson said.

