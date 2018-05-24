Madhuri Dixit Nene's first Marathi movie Bucket List will release on Friday, May 25, but the initial reviews are already out. Bollywood celebrities, who watched the film in a special screening on Wednesday, have already given their verdict.

The light-hearted film is directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar and features Madhuri, Renuka Shahane, Sumit Raghwan, Vandana Gupte, Pradeep Welankar, Shubha Khote, Dilip Prabhavalkar, Ila Bhate, Milind Phatak and Sumedh Mudgalkar. The film is presented by Karan Johar.

Bucket List is about Madhuri's character Madhura Sane fulfilling the wishes of a teenager named Sai, who had donated her heart to Madhura. From meeting Ranbir Kapoor to riding a bike, Madhura learns and does everything to ticket the bucket list.

But the question remains whether the film impresses or not. Well, the critics and audience reviews are not out yet, but B-town celebrities who attended the special screening have praised the film.

Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Sonali Bendre, Shishir Sharma and Javed Jaffrey among others attended the screening of the film on Wednesday night.

Celebrities about Madhuri Dixit Nene's Bucket List movie:

Varun Dhawan: Everyone has a bucket list and you inspired us to have one !! All the best Madhuri maam @MadhuriDixit

Deepak Dobriyal: Tender,touching and funny. Madhuri Dixit and Sumeet Raghvan hit all the right notes with #BucketList Congratulations @tejasdeoskar & the entire team of this must watch film.

Neeraj Ghaywan: It's so lovely to see @MadhuriDixit and @renukash together after a long time! #BucketList is a warm little film that explores the important idea of agency for women in a family. Madhuri is so endearing as a housewife and she's a hoot when she lets her hair down!

Siddharth Malhotra: Thank u @MadhuriDixit ma'am for having us tonight to see your wonderful performance in this heart warming film..what a treat it is to watch u rule every frame with so much grace and poise and then get a super film!Loved the full cast specially @renukash she lights up every Frame

Tanuj Garg: .@MadhuriDixit, you were radiant and heart-warming in #bucketlist. Couldn't get my eyes off the glow! All the best to the entire team! Big bear hug!