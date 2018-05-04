Madhuri Dixit Nene has time and again surprised us with diverse roles be it in her comeback film Aaja Nachle or with a dance number Ghagra from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. And once again, the Dhak Dhak girl has managed to impress us with her acting skills in her Marathi debut film Bucket List. Karan Johar shared the first trailer of the film on Twitter Friday, May 4 and it has left us wanting to see more of her on the silver screen.

The 2-minute 30-second trailer shows Madhuri playing a doting mother, a housewife, a daughter-in-law who always tries to fulfill every tiny wish of her family members. She is full of energy, vibrant and will easily connect with the audience. The trailer begins with Madhuri aka Madhura Sane asking her daughter about the term Bucket List while reading a diary. It also gives a glimpse into a fun and loving relationship between a protective mother and a new-age daughter who explains the meaning of bucket list to her.

But the interesting part comes when Madhuri gets obsessed with her new-found interest in ticking the bucket list of a teenager named Sai who happens to have donated her heart to her for some reason. And from there begins her journey which leads to her self-discovery. From learning how to ride a bike to getting drunk and partying with friends till she ends up in jail, Madhuri does it all which will surely bring a smile to your face.

Madhuri, in her naive housewife avatar, looks charming and keeps us engaged with her quirky antics.

And the icing on the cake is Ranbir Kapoor's stunning cameo. He appears when Madhuri is sloshed and tells her friends about her weird bucket list in which Sai had wished to click a selfie with the Rockstar actor.

Bucket List is a refreshing tale of a housewife which will inspire you to live life to the fullest and encourage you to fulfill your every tiny wish and desires.

Apart from Madhuri, the movie also stars Sumit Raghwan, Vandana Gupte, Pradeep Welankar, Shubha Khote, Dilip Prabhavalkar, Ila Bhate, Renuka Shahane, Milind Phatak and Sumedh Mudgalkar. The light-hearted movie will hit the theatres May 25, this year.

Watch the Bucket List trailer here: