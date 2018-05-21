K-pop group BTS (Bangtan Sonyeondan) has taken the internet by storm after delivering an epic performance at the Billboard Music Awards 2018 (BBMAs) on Sunday (20 May) night. The seven-member boy band performed their new single Fake Love, which was one of the most awaited performances of the night.

BTS, who took away top social artist award for the second year in a row, became the first Korean band to perform at the award show and they set the stage on fire with their phenomenal performance.

They were greeted with a loud cheer when the show's host Kelly Clarkson welcomed the boy band on stage for Fake Love performance. "I came prepared," the host said, according to Billboard. "I've been in a room with these people!"

The crowd continued to cheer as the members –RM, Jin, Suga, J-hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, performed and showed off their dance skills with some amazing choreography.

Fake Love is from their new album Love Yourself: Tear, which was released on May 18. While talking about the lyrics of the song, band member Jimin said that Fake Love is another expression of heartbreak.

"To put it simply, if 'Blood Sweat & Tears' was an expression of pitiful sorrow, then 'Fake Love' puts an even more heartbreaking twist on that emotion," Jimin explained, according to Soompi.

"That's a great explanation. It's a continuation of that sorrow, but with a slight difference," RM said.

Meanwhile, fans are going gaga about BTS' performance at the BBMAs on Sunday night.

"Bangtan and ARMYs did an awesome job! fanchants on point," one Twitter user said.

"Worry? What worry? I would never ever worry about their performance again! They killed it!!! World domination on the way!! Omg they looked sooo good they looked like superstar just everything. And Jungkook? How? How dare......but thank you!!" another user said.

"My first time seeing them in person. I can't describe how amazing this weekend has been. I met so many amazing people and watched our boys take home another award. I love you @BTS_twt and army!!" a third user tweeted.

Watch BTS' Fake Love performance at Billboard Music Awards below: