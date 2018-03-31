South Korean boy band BTS (Bangtan Sonyeondan) is reaching new heights. After getting featured in Forbes' 30 Under 30 Asia list, BTS has now been nominated for TIME magazine's 100 most influential people of 2018.

Not just that, BTS is leading the poll with 14 percent votes, followed by South Korean president Moon Jae-in with 5 percent votes and Parkland students and former US president Barack Obama with 3 percent votes, each. Harry Potter author JK Rowling is in the top five list with 2 percent votes, at the time of writing this article.

The online poll for TIME magazine's annual 100 most influential people list started March 28 and viewers can vote for their favorite personalities, celebrities, politicians, significant artists, scientists, activists, and entrepreneurs until April 17. The final list will be released April 19. To vote, click here.

In 2017, the seven members' boy band, featuring RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, V, Jimin, and Jungkook, was named as one of the most influential people on the Internet by TIME magazine.

For the most influential people list, BTS is competing with US president Donald Trump, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, newly reelected Russian president Vladimir Putin, singer Beyonce, media mogul Oprah Winfrey, Serena Williams, Wonder Woman Gal Gadot, Microsoft's CEO Satya Nadella, co-founder of Microsoft Bill Gates, actor Dwayne Johnson, actor Hugh Jackman, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and Saudi Prince Mohammed Bin Salman among others.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, actor Kumail Nanjiani and Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump, son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner, and Indian prime minister Narendra Modi are other notable contenders.

The final call will be taken by the editors at TIME, but the magazine also values who their "readers believe are the most influential people of the year."