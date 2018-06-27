The Ice Bucket Challenge, which was the biggest celebrity charity craze of 2014, is back in South Korea and this time, BTS (Bangtan Sonyeondan) boys have accepted the challenge. The challenge went viral last month after South Korean star Sean started it.

The Ice Bucket Challenge, also known as ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, is an activity that requires you to dump a bucket of ice and water over a person's head. The challenge was started to promote awareness of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). And this year, the challenge will support Seungil Hope Foundation that is building Korea's first hospital for ALS patients.

Sean tagged BTS in an Instagram video to take up the challenge within 24 hours. "Chinese fans of BTS already sent 10 million won (approximately $) to the Seungil Hope Foundation under the names of BTS's V and Jungkook. Thank you sincerely," he said tagging the boy band on June 26.

The boy band accepted the challenge and later on Twitter posted a certificate of donation they made for the charity.

"We have come to participate in the Ice Bucket Challenge after being tagged by Sean. We are very happy to join in on a great cause. We hope that more people will show interest through our participation. Thank you," BTS captioned it.

Not just BTS boys, other major South Korean celebrities have also accepted the challenge and that includes iKON's B.I, WINNER's Jinwoo, MOMOLAND's Nancy and Jooe, DIA, ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo, Girls' Generation's Seohyun and Sooyoung among others.

Meanwhile, fans have commented on BTS' Twitter post saying they are happy and proud of the boy band.

"Ever since I knew I wasn't wrong for admiring you. Now you give me more reasons to love and support you with all my heart. You are the artist I know with purest and biggest heart to help i love you so much and I will always and forever be proud of all of you," one user said.

"OH GOD! SO PROUD OF YOU GUYS MY KINGS! MY HEARTEU," another said.