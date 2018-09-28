Foreign ministers of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) have vowed to uphold multilateralism, safeguard international law and rules, object to unilateralism and protectionism and push globalization towards a more balanced, just and inclusive development.

The ministers, meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, unanimously agreed on Thursday to implement agreements made at the BRICS summit in Johannesburg, strengthen strategic communication, deepen pragmatic cooperation, enhance people-to-people exchanges and implement the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi proposed four ways to strengthen cooperation among BRICS at the meeting, Xinhua news agency reported.

He said the countries should continue safeguarding multilateralism and the UN-centred contemporary international system and build a new type of International relations featuring mutual respect, fairness and justice, cooperation and mutual benefits.

Wang emphasized the importance of holding dialogues to solve problems, calling on the BRICS nations to stand together on major issues and safeguarding the legitimate development interests of emerging markets including the BRICS nations.