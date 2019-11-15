The Supreme Court on Friday, November 15, dismissed the plea filed by Enforcement Directorate (ED), challenging the Delhi High Court's order granting bail to Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar in a money laundering case.

The apex court refuted earlier reports that claimed a notice was issued to Shivakumar after hearing ED's appeal.

The Congress troubleshooter was granted conditional bail on a personal bond of Rs 25 lakh by Delhi HC on October 23. DKS was also asked to surrender his passport to the court.

The ED had arrested Shivakumar under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on September 3, based on a complaint filed by the Income Tax (IT) department after a raid was conducted on his properties in 2017 and seized Rs 8.83 crore from his Delhi apartment.

The court had earlier rejected his bail plea and also questioned daughter Aisshwarya and brother Bengaluru Rural MP DK Suresh for the drastic increase in their wealth.

In his 2019 election affidavit, Suresh had declared assets worth Rs 338 crore while his 2014 affidavit was valued at Rs 85 crore. His wealth has grown increased nearly four-fold within a span of just five years. Suresh had alleged that his brother was being grilled by the central agencies because he refused to join the saffron party.