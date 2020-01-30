In India's first confirmed case, one person in Kerala has been tested positive for the deadly novel coronavirus. The person was a student at Wuhan University in China. He has reportedly been stable and is being closely monitored.

In a statement, the Press Information Bureau of India said the student tested positive is from Kerala. "The patient has tested positive for novel coronavirus and is in isolation in the hospital. The patient is stable and is being closely monitored," the statement said.

One positive case of Novel Coronavirus patient, of a student studying in Wuhan University, has been reported in Kerala.

Coronavirus death in China

The death toll in China from the Coronavirus rose to 170 on Thursday, with 7,711 confirmed cases, as repatriation flights for foreign nationals continued.

According to the daily report of the National Health Commission, updated at 00.00 (local time) the number of patients in serious condition stands at 1,370, while 124 people have recovered and were discharged.

On Wednesday, 38 deaths were registered and 1,737 confirmed cases were added with 131 patients in serious condition and another 21 people cured, Efe news reported.

So far, 12,167 suspected cases have been detected - which means they have symptoms, but it has not yet been confirmed whether or not they have contracted the coronavirus - and about 82,000 people have been in contact with patients and remain under medical observation.

Most of the new cases and deaths have been registered in the province of Hubei, where the outbreak originated.

On Wednesday, Hubei registered 1,032 confirmed cases and 37 deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to 162, according to the Health Commission of the province.

On Wednesday, 356 new cases were detected and 25 deaths were confirmed in the city of Wuhan, the outbreak's city of origin.

