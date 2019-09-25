The state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) quashed the reports of a gas leak at its Uran plant in Navi on Wednesday, September 25. A chemical leak was reported from the plant in the morning, following which, gas supply was stopped and the surrounding areas were evacuated.

ONGC took to Twitter to clarify that the smell was due to incessant rains. "At ONGC Uran plant smell of hydrocarbon felt early Morning which was spread due to incessant rains. There is no leakage. All precautionary measures in place. Plant is running normal. There is nothing to panic," the company said.

The state-owned company added that senior officers are present at the plant and "Interaction with the local villagers and administration is on to dispel the panic."

The reports come weeks after the plant caught fire and at least four people were killed and three sustained injuries. Three Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) jawans of the Fire Wing (ONGC Unit) were killed in the line of duty.

The fire had affected supplies of the domestic, industrial and vehicular gas network in Mumbai and parts of Thane, Palghar and Raigad, where gas companies serve lakhs of consumers.

A rumoured gas leak at the Rashtriya Chemical Fertiliser (RCF) plant in the Chembur suburb was also reported a week ago. The mysterious chemical odour had left Mumbai panic-stricken.

Speculations were also raised of a leakage in the pipeline system of the Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL). Following this, nine fire engines and four emergency vans of MGL were mobilised.

A total of 29 complaints were received by the 1916 control room. The complaints were made from Ghatkopar, Chembur, Mankhurd, Marol, Powai, Bandra, Khar, Chandivali, Andheri, Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road, Borivali, Malad, Kandivali, Goregaon and Sion.

"Since late evening, MGL has been receiving complaints of gas smell from various parts of Mumbai. Our emergency teams have spread out to sites from where complaints have been received. So far we have not come across any breach in our pipeline system which could result in leakage of gas," MGL had said.

The Trombay division police said no leakage was found in the RCF system as well. Deputy Commissioner of Police Manjunath Singe, Zone VIII, said there was no confirmation of leakage in any gas pipeline, reported The Hindu.