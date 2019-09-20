Mumbai was panic-stricken late Thursday night as many residents complained of an unknown odour, which led to rumours of a gas leak at the Rashtriya Chemical Fertiliser (RCF) plant in the Chembur suburb.

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), a total of 29 complaints were received by the 1916 control room – the civic body's helpline – regarding a gas-like smell. The complaints were made from Ghatkopar, Chembur, Mankhurd, Marol, Powai, Bandra, Khar, Chandivali, Andheri, Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road, Borivali, Malad, Kandivali, Goregaon and Sion after 10.30 pm.

Speculations were also raised of a leakage in the pipeline system of the Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL). Following this, nine fire engines and four emergency vans of MGL were mobilized, BMC said on Twitter.

The piped gas supplier later took to Twitter to say that no leakage or breach in its system was found. "Since late evening, MGL has been receiving complaints of gas smell from various parts of Mumbai. Our emergency teams have spread out to sites from where complaints have been received. So far we have not come across any breach in our pipeline system which could result in leakage of gas," it said.

According to the Trombay division police, no leakage was found in the RCF system as well. Deputy Commissioner of Police Manjunath Singe, Zone VIII said there was no confirmation of leakage in any gas pipeline, reported The Hindu.

The police said no injuries have been reported so far. However, many residents took to Twitter to complain of difficulty in breathing and their dissatisfaction with MGL's response.

"More than half of the Mumbai suddenly smelled gas leak. Why was there no alert issued?" questioned a resident.

Speaking to ANI, another resident said, "When I came out of my house I realized that severe odour like the gas leak is getting spread in the area. When I tried to contact MGL, the company's landline numbers were not reachable. It was shocking for us that how this firm deals with its customers at a time of emergency. It is becoming harder for us to breathe."