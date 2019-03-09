Baloch Liberation Tigers, also called the BLT, has claimed responsibility for the bombing of a gas pipeline in the Dera Bugti area in Balochistan on Friday, March 8. The explosion is said to have caused a huge fire, killing four security personnel and injuring two employees.

Speaking of the group claiming the attack, Mir Sarmachar Baloch, a Journalist, and human rights activist, took to Twitter and wrote: ""Baloch Liberation Tigers in a statement accepted responsibility of the deadly attack inside #SuiGas field in #DeraBugti, #Balochistan. Four DSG personnel were also killed due to massive fire after the explosion."

After the explosion on Friday, Tarek Fatah, author and expert on Pakistan affairs tweeted the video of the incident, in which a huge fire can be seen lighting up the sky amid a bunch of trees. "Video from Occupied Balochistan shows Baloch guerrillas scoring a direct hit on a gas pipeline near Sui and Dera Bugti that steals natural gas to Punjab," he wrote.

Video from Occupied Balochistan shows Baloch guerrillas scoring a direct hit on a gas pipeline near Sui and Dera Bugti that steals natural gas to Punjab. pic.twitter.com/1l7aoTJTIM — Tarek Fatah (@TarekFatah) March 9, 2019

Who are the Baloch Liberation Tigers?