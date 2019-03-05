The February 14 Pulwama attack brought the entire nation together in mourning, and several citizens came forward to donate funds so that the families of the martyrs could be supported and looked after. One such person is a blind scientist from Kota, Rajasthan, who has offered to donate Rs 110 crore for the welfare of these families.

For this, Murtaza A. Hamid, who currently works out of Mumbai, has sought to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and intends to donate the amount from his taxable income to the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund. He hopes that the families of the martyred CRPF personnel will receive all the support they need and that the money will be used for welfare schemes.

Speaking of his decision to donate the funds for the martyrs, the scientist, who is blind since birth, told the Times of India that every citizen must help the armed forces who so selflessly lay down their lives for the country.

"The inspiration to help and support those who lay down their lives for our motherland should be in the blood of every citizen of the country," he explained to the daily.

The 44-year-old also revealed that he has spoken to Agni Kumar Das, the relief fund deputy secretary, who asked him to send across his profile. Hamid now hopes that he will be permitted to meet the PM soon and make the donation. In addition, he also said that he has invented a technology that could be helpful to the armed forces.

Detailing his invention, he explained that it is called the "Fuel Burn radiation Technology" through which one can trace vehicles or any kind of objects without a GPS, camera or other such instruments. Hamid said that such he had sent the proposal to the government and National Highways Authority of India in September 2016 and intended to give the equipment free of cost, but received the initial approval only in October 2018 and further steps to use the technology is still awaited. Hamid claims that had this technology been in use, attacks like Pulwama could have been avoided.

The Pulwama suicide attack resulted in the death of about 40 CRPF personnel and injured many others. Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed claimed responsibility for the attack, after which the Indian Air Force carried out strikes in Balakot, wiping off several terror camps, including one of the JeM.