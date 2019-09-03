At least four people were killed and three sustained injuries after an Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) plant at Uran, Navi Mumbai region, caught fire on Tuesday, September 3 at around 7 am.

The state-run oil and gas company stated that the fire was successfully doused within two hours by the fire department. It also said that the fire had not impacted the oil processing unit and gas has been diverted to the Hazira plant in Gujarat.

The cause of the fire has not been ascertained yet.

Fire broke out in storm water drainage in Uran Plant early morning successfully doused within two hours by fire fighting team. #ONGC ’s robust crisis mitigation preparedness helped put off this major fire in a very short time. @PetroleumMin @PTI_News @pallab_ongc @ANI @CMD_ONGC — ONGC (@ONGC_) September 3, 2019

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)