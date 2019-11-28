Karan Johar's highly anticipated film Brahmastra has been in the news since the time it's principle poster was shared on social media.

The film stars real-life couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt coming together for the first time. Directed by Ayan Mukherjee the film has a stellar star cast.

Few days ago, photos of Alia and Ranbir got circulated on the Internet as they headed to Manali to shoot a crucial sequence for the film. Ranbir was papped with a sling on his arm as he had got injured. However this didn't stop the actor as he went ahead and continued to shoot for the film.

If reports are to be believed, the latest to join the cast of Brahmastra is Shah Rukh Khan. He will be a part of the climax which the cast is set to shoot in a day or two.

There is no clarity if Ranbir and Alia will also be seen in the same scene where as SRK. However there will be intense drama unfolding in the film.

Not only SRK, even, Amitabh Bachchan reached Manali after a tedious 12 hours journey by car. Sharing the same on the blog, Bachchan wrote, "Thank you all those stop overs on the way here .. a ride of almost 12 hours by car on roads under repair and roads of great smoothness and finesse.. another new environ and another readjustment to room and its accouterments."

After this schedule, Alia and Ranbir will head to Varanasi for the shooting of a song since they couldn't do it in June earlier this year.

We are pretty excited to see Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan in Brahmastra.