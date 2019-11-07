Twitter

Alia Bhatt has been one of the most successful actresses of the current generation, but she had faced her share of failure too in 2015. Her film Shaandaar was a big flop at the box office, and she was obviously heart-broken. But do you know a person very close to her had actually celebrated Alia's failure?

Father celebrated daughter's failure!

Yes, Alia's father Mahesh Bhatt apparently celebrated the failure of Alia's film. The actress herself revealed it to a magazine recently saying that while she was heart-broken, her father teased her saying, "band-aid had been ripped off". Well, that certainly must have hurt her. The movie Shaandaar had also featured Shahid Kapoor, and it was expected to be a hit at the box office. It had huge hype around it but eventually became a disaster.

Alia Bhatt's upcoming movies

Meanwhile, Alia for the first time is working with her father for the film Sadak 2. Apart from her, the film also features Pooja Bhatt Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur. Apart from this, Alia has a promising line of upcoming movies including Brahmastra, Takht and Gangubai Kathiawadi.