Alia Bhatt always wanted to work with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali as she is also a huge fan of the director's work. The actor has finally bagged the chance to work with the Padmaavat director for his next film Gangubai Kathiawadi, a biopic of Gangubai. Alia will be seen playing the lead role in the biopic. Alia Bhatt is pretty much excited to be paired with Sanjay and the character she chose is definitely a highly anticipated one.

And to portray her character perfectly, Alia will learn the language that was spoken by Kathis is Saurashtra. Having said that Alia always does something out of the box for her roles. Previously, the Kalank actor had learnt to speak Tamil for 2 States and Urdu for Raazi. And now she is all set to learn the language spoken by Kathis.

Inspired by Mafia Queens Of Mumbai Novel

Sanjay Leela Bhansali, initially, wanted to make this film with Priyanka Chopra and he, back then, names the project as Heera Mandi. But Alia bagged the film. The film is based on a chapter from Husain Zaidi's novel Mafia Queens Of Mumbai. Sanjay was so impressed with the book that he decided to make a film out of it. The film will reportedly hit the screens on September 11, 2020, and currently, the pre-production work of the film is going on at a brisk pace.

Apart from this, Alia will also be seen in superhero drama Brahmastra, in which she paired opposite Ranbir Kapoor. This film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Akkineni Nagarjuna also. Alia has also been shooting for Sadak 2 with her father Mahesh Bhatt which is slated for release in July 2020.