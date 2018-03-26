Are you from team Jen, and really want Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston to rekindle their romance? If yes, then the following news will make you happy. After her split with husband Justin Theroux this year, the Friends actress reportedly had a "secret meeting" with her former husband, reports US magazine Star.

According to an insider, the couple's meet up, which was very relaxed and low-key, "seemed just like old times, but better."

This was alright until another source recently told Hollywood Life that Pitt's mom is all for their reunion.

"Brad's mom Jane has always had a soft spot for Jennifer, even after the divorce they kept in touch for years. She hated the way things ended between Brad and Jen so it's a big relief that they've mended fences. She's so happy that they're back in touch," the insider said.

A previous report by Star magazine claimed that the person behind Pitt and Aniston's "late night hookups" is none other than Pitt's good pal George Clooney.

The source went on to add that "George was the first person to call him when his marriage to Angie imploded. After Jen and Justin [Theroux] announced their split, he encouraged Brad to reach out and give their relationship another chance."

The Star insider claimed that the duo seemed to spend the evening just like old times. But "they both realized they had a good thing when they were together — and still do." However, one of the Clooney's representatives denied the report later.

On the other hand, speaking of Pitt's mother, the Hollywood Life source further added, "it's no secret his (Pitt) mom would be over the moon if they got back together. She thinks the world of Jen and still thinks of her as part of the family. OMG! Everyone knows that your mother's opinion is hard to ignore when it comes to romance!"

Aniston and her husband announced their divorce in January 2018 while Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt in September 2016 after 11 years of being together.