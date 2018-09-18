Naga Chaitanya's Shailaja Reddy Alludu (SRA) has made a decent collection at the overseas box office in the first weekend and topped the business chart for Indian films, beating Manmarziyan and Seema Raja.

Shailaja Reddy Alludu, Seema Raja and Manmarziyan are big-ticket releases from Telugu, Tamil and Hindi film industries this weekend. All three movies were released in around 200 movies each in international markets like the US, Canada, the UK, Australia, New Zealand and Malaysia on September 13.

Shailaja Reddy Alludu opened to good response and has collected Rs 2.95 crore at the overseas box office in the four-day-extended first weekend. It has topped the US business chart for Indian films and the major portion of its collection is coming from this country. Its collection in other countries is on the lower side, as it had a limited screen count there.

Manmarziyan has collected a total of Rs 2.93 crore gross at the overseas box office in the first weekend. The Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee and Vicky Kaushal starrer has topped the business charts for Indian films in Canada, the UK and New Zealand.

Seema Raja starring Sivakarthikeyan and Samantha Akkineni has collected Rs 1.99 crore gross at the overseas box office in the first weekend. The Ponram-directed movie has topped the business chart for Indian films in Australia, Malaysia and Germany.

Here are the area-wise collections of all three movies. These numbers are based on various sources and they may not match with the actual figures released by their makers/distributors.