Sivakarthikeyan's Seema Raja has done good business at the Tamil Nadu box office despite getting mixed reviews. The movie has been received well by the family audience in the four-day first weekend in the state.

The movie was opened to a huge hype on Thursday, 13 September, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi festival. It saw the light of the day in 525 screens in Tamil Nadu, which clearly tells about the hype generated by the Kollywood flick.

Unfortunately, the movie, which has Samantha in the female lead, disappointed the fans as the early morning shows were cancelled due to financial issues, but the makers sorted out the issues and the later shows were screened without any problem.

Nonetheless, Seema Raja got a good start at the box office on the opening day and managed to do decent business in the next two days. On Sunday, the Sivakarthikeyan's film enjoyed good occupancy rates in theatres across the state. As a result, it has grossed over Rs 22 crore in the four days in Tamil Nadu.

In Chennai alone, Seema Raja has reportedly done over Rs 3 crore in the first weekend.

However, the biggest test for Seema Raja will be weekdays. The next few days are crucial for the Ponram-directorial in order to enter safe zone. It has to be seen whether the release of Vikram's Saamy Square will have any impact on the film's business.