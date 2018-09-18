Anurag Kashyap's directorial Manmarziyan (Manmarziyaan) has witnessed steady growth at the box office on day 4, Monday, which was a working day.

Starring Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal, Manmarziyan had a slow start on the opening day and had collected Rs 3.52 crore at the Indian box office.

On Saturday, it witnessed over 45 percent growth in its business and minted Rs 5.11 crore. However, on Sunday, the movie performed a small growth contrary to the expectations taking the total first weekend box office collection close to Rs 15 crore.

On Monday (day 4), Manmarziyan managed to earn close to Rs 4 crore, according to early estimation. As the movie is riding high on positive reviews, it is expected to rake in moolah at the domestic box office in the days to come.

Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer horror comedy Stree is giving tough fight to Manmarziyan and has been running successfully cutting down footfalls for Anurag Kashyap's movie at the commercial circuits. The movie has been released in 1500 plus screens across India.

Manmarziyan is a love triangle, blessed with some fine performances. All the actors portrayed their characters well, making the emotional film an entertaining one.