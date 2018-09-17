Anurag Kashyap's directorial Manmarziyan (Manmarziyaan) witnessed a jump in its business on day 3, ending the first weekend with decent box office collection.

After a slow start with opening day collection of Rs 3.52 crore at the Indian box office, Manmarziyan witnessed a rise in its business over the weekend.

Starring Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal, the movie enjoyed a growth of over 45 percent on second day, and made a collection of Rs 5.11 crore.

As expected, Manmarziyan witnessed further growth on Sunday. According to early estimates, the film collected Rs 7 crore (approximately) on its day 3, taking its first-weekend collection to around Rs 15 crore at the domestic market. Exact figures are awaited.

Although Manmarziyan's earning increased over the weekend, the numbers are below the expectations as the film received extremely positive reviews. It was expected that its earning would increase with word of mouth.

Meanwhile, horror comedy Stree is also running successfully at the commercial circuits, which is apparently cutting down a major share of footfalls for Manmarziyan. Nonetheless, Manmarziyan is still in the race, and it is doing fine considering the limited budget.

Manmarziyan is a love triangle, blessed with some fine performances. All the actors portrayed their characters well, making the emotional film an entertaining one.