The movie Manmarziyan (Manmarziyaan) starring Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal witnessed a rise in its box office collection on day 2.

Directed by Anurag Kashyap, Manmarziyan had received rave reviews from the critics, but the film had still failed to make a big start at the domestic market. The quirky romantic film had collected Rs 3.52 crore at the Indian box office on its opening day.

Although the opening day business was less than the expectations, it is a decent number as the film has been made on a limited budget. With strong word of mouth, Manmarziyan's box office collection picked up on day 2.

Unlike the first day, the film's occupancy in theatres remained much higher on Saturday. Manmarziyan collected Rs 5.11 crore on its day 2. The movie's earning witnessed almost 50 percent growth on the second day. The film is expected to witness further jump in its collection on Sunday.

"#Manmarziyaan witnesses a healthy 45.17% growth on Day 2, although after a low Day 1, the jump in biz should've been higher... North circuits are performing better... Fri 3.52 cr, Sat 5.11 cr. Total: ₹ 8.63 cr. India biz. [sic]," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

One movie that affected Manmarziyan's business at the Indian box office to some extent is Stree. The horror comedy has just crossed Rs 100 crore mark at the domestic market, but is still earning well.

Manmarziyan's real box office test will be on the weekdays. The film will have to perform well at the box office during the coming weekdays because Shahid Kapoor's Batti Gul Meter Chalu will get released on the next Friday. This might cut down Manmarziyan's run at the commercial circuits to great extent.