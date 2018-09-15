Stree starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor is all set to enter Rs 100 crore club on the 16th day of its release in theatres.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, the horror-comedy has performed exceptionally well at the box office destroying all the trade estimates and expectations. It has already recovered a substantial chunk of investment from non-theatrical avenues.

Despite new releases this Friday - Manmarziyaan, Love Sonia and Mitron - Stree still managed to rake in moolah at the box office. It minted Rs 2.14 crore in the domestic market on Friday taking the total box office collections to Rs 97.67 crore.

The movie will soon join the top 10 Hindi movies of 2018 - Padmaavat, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Raid, Baaghi 2, Raazi, Race 3, Sanju, Gold, Stree which managed to cross Rs 100 crore mark.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share Stree box office collections.

"#Stree is all set to cross ₹ cr today [Sat; Day 16]... Will be the ninth Hindi film to cruise past ₹ 100 cr mark in 2018... [Week 3] Fri 2.14 cr. Total: ₹ 97.67 cr. India biz," he tweeted.

Stree has been dominating the domestic market with its dream run and has overpowered last week's new Hindi releases like Paltan, Gali Guleiyan and Laila Majnu as well.