Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyan (Manmarziyaan) received extremely positive reviews from the critics, but the movie failed to register big numbers at the box office on the first day. But the film managed to collect decent money on day 1.

Starring Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal, Manmarziyan reportedly witnessed an average occupancy of around 10 per cent in the morning shows across India.

But the footfalls increased during the evening shows. Manmarziyan collected Rs 3.52 crore at the Indian box office on day 1. Although it is not a very great start, it is a decent one considering the limited budget of the film.

"#Manmarziyaan has a low Day 1... Started on a dull note in the morning, but picked up towards evening... North circuits were better... Biz will scale upwards on Sat and Sun [a norm these days], but real test will be on weekdays... Fri ₹ 3.52 cr. India biz. [sic]," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

Also, the movie is targeted to a specific set of audience, and hence it will be unfair to expect collections at par with other big budget masala entertainers. Moreover, already hit film Stree is still running successfully across theatres, which might have affected the business of Manmarziyan at the box office.

Three other Bollywood films – Mitron, Love Sonia and Lupt also released on the same day, but those failed to make much impact at the box office. With strong word of mouth, the collection of Manmarziyan is likely to witness a hike over the weekend.

It is Anurag Kashyap's first ever love story based movie. While the stars' performances have been highly praised by the audience and critics, the director too received accolades for his work.