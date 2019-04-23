Raghava Lawrence's Kanchana 3 has come out with flying colors at the Chennai box office in its first weekend. The movie has also performed a lot better than other language new-releases like Kalank and Jersey.

In the first weekend, Kanchana 3 has collected Rs 2.58 crore from 426 shows, reports Behindwoods. It is considered to be a huge number for a movie starring Raghava Lawrence. The long holiday weekend was one of the reasons why the film enjoyed good footfalls, say trade trackers.

The film has garnered mixed reviews and the success of the flick depends on its performance in the days to come.

Bollywood film Kalank is in the second place at the Chennai box office. From 111 shows, the Karan Johar's flick has raked in Rs 73.43 lakh, which is a good number for a Hindi film in the capital city of Tamil Nadu. The film has opened to negative response, which might affect its collection.

Hollywood film The Curse of The Weeping Woman has raked in Rs 29.41 lakh from 126 shows. Whereas new Telugu movie Jersey has collected Rs 23.56 lakh from 87 shows. This Nani-starrer is riding high on positive reviews. So, the film is expected to do well in the days to come.

Tamil flick Mehandi Circus has collected Rs 7.41 lakh from 72 shows, while Tamil film Vellai Pookal has raked in Rs 5.27 lakh from 51 shows. Natpe Thunai has entered its third weekend by collecting Rs 3.87 lakh from 39 shows. The total collection of the flick stands at Rs 2.69 crore.