Adhi has once again proved his ability to strike chord with the urban audience and especially with youths as his latest movie Natpe Thunai has emerged victorious at the Chennai box office. The movie has done an impressive collection in its second weekend along with Hollywood movie Hellboy, while Vijay Sethupathi's Super Deluxe popularity has diminished in just three weeks.

In its second weekend, Natpe Thunai has raked in Rs 53.27 lakh from 156 shows. In the weekdays, the movie had grossed Rs 53.37 lakh from 156 shows. In the opening weekend, the Sundar C-produced flick had collected Rs 1.02 crore. By the end of its 11-day run in theatres, the Tamil flick has raked in Rs 2.46 crore from the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

Hollywood film Hellboy has collected Rs 37.25 lakh from 114 shows in its opening weekend. It is considered to be a good number for an English film in Chennai. New release Watchman has raked in Rs 20.91 lakh from 177 shows. It is followed by Uriyadi 2 which earned Rs 15.58 lakh from 90 shows in its second weekend to take its total tally to Rs 58.12 in 10 days.

Another new release Gangs of Madras has collected Rs 13.83 lakh from 123 shows. American super hero film Shazam has collected Rs 12.47 lakh from 33 shows to take its total tally to Rs 87 lakh.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya's Telugu film Majili entered second weekend by raking in Rs 3.36 lakh from 27 shows to take its total tally to Rs 18.01 lakh from 27 shows, Vijay Sethupathi's Super Deluxe has earned Rs 2.68 lakh from 27 shows in its third weekend.

Super Deluxe is now in the ninth place and the total collection of the flick stands at Rs 3.03 crore which makes it an above-average grosser in the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

Rocky: The Revenge is in the 10 position in Chennai by collecting Rs 2.44 lakh from 45 shows in its first weekend.