Raghava Lawrence's Kanchana 3 has performed well on its second day, Saturday, 20 April. The Tamil film had opened to mixed reviews and had become the third biggest opener of the year.

The horror-comedy film witnessed over 65 percent occupancy, on an average, in theatres across the state on Saturday. However, the film had a better footfall in Chennai and Chengalpettu regions.

Kanchana 3 saw the light of the day in about 500 screens. On the first day, the movie grossed over Rs 10.5 crore at the Tamil Nadu box office on the first day. In Chennai alone, the film collected Rs 75+ lakh in Chennai alone.

The multilingual film has not only done well at the Tamil Nadu box office, but all across South India. As a result, Kanchana 3 came out with flying colors on the first day.

As per the trade trackers, Kanchana 3 has raked in over Rs 5.5 crore in Andhra and a total of Rs 22+ crore at the worldwide box office.

On the second day, Kanchana 3 has estimated to have grossed over Rs 5.5+ crore to take its total tally to Rs 16 crore at the Tamil Nadu box office in two days. At the worldwide box office, the film is estimated to have earned over Rs 30 crore.

Trade trackers are expecting the film to do good business on Sunday as well and the advance booking clearly indicates that Kanchana 3 would register good occupancy in theatres on its third day. However, the fate of the flick will decide on how it performs post first weekend.

Kanchana 3 is the fourth instalment in the fourth franchise. Raghava Lawrence himself has written the story and directed the flick apart from playing dual roles in the film, which has Oviya, Vedhika and Nikki Tamboli in the female leads.