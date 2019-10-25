All the three Bollywood movies — Housefull 4, Saand Ki Aankh and Made in China — opened to an average response at the Indian box office in the morning show on the first day. But Housefull 4 collection is faring better than Saand Ki Aankh and Made in China. Housefull 4 is bigger than Saand Ki Aankh and Made in China in terms of star power, promotion, hype, production, curiosity and screen count. But all three movies failed to receive the expected amount of response in the advance ticket booking.

After seeing these aspects, trade experts predicted that Housefull 4 would get a good opening leading to the collection race at the domestic box office. But some of the trade analysts opined that all the three movies fall short of enough number of cinema halls for their screening and also eat away each other's share. Over this, the festivities of Diwali may affect their collection, if any of them fail to impress the viewers receiving a negative response from them.

Sumit Kadel, an observer of film trade, tweeted, "I have repeatedly said that #Dhanteras is like a double working day & it's clearly visible on Advance booking sale of tomorrow releases. #Housefull4 advance is lower than expected considering pre-Diwali also. #SaandhKiAankh & #MadeinChina advance is extremely poor. This date is very risky because if any film reports turn out to be bad or average then it will reflect on its Monday collection. 3 days are enough for the word of mouth to spread like a fire."

Despite having huge hype and promotion, Housefull 4 failed to register good amount of advance booking for its opening day. This resulted in poor occupancy in the morning shows of its first day. Sumit Kadel tweeted, "#Housefull4 opens with approx 25% occupancy in early morning shows across India."The response for other movies was poorer than that of Housefull 3, but Saand Ki Aankh had an edge over Made in China. However, all three movies have received a mixed verdict from the audience.

The word of mouth is likely to affect their collection at the box office in the afternoon and evening shows. Trade experts predict that Housefull 4 might collect over Rs 20 crore net at the domestic box office on the first day. Rohit Jaiswal, another observer of the Bollywood trade, tweeted, "Housefull 4 will rely on current sales more than advance, and will surely touch my expectations of 22-24cr as Day 1... #Housefull4"