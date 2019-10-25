Director Farhad Samji's Hindi movie Housefull 4 starring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda has received good review and rating from the audience.

Housefull 4 is a 2019 Indian reincarnation comedy film directed by Farhad Samji, and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The film is the fourth instalment of Housefull franchise.[3][4] It stars an ensemble cast of Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda.

Housefull 4 story: In 1419 Sitamgarh, 3 couples are parted away due to an evil conspiracy. 600 hundred years later in 2019 in London, the couples' reincarnations meet again but this time each one of them is marrying the wrong person. History repeats itself and they all land up again in Sitamgarh. How they come to realize about their true love is what forms the crux of the story.

Performance: Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh and Bobby Deol have delivered hilarious performances, which are the highlights of Housefull 4. Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda have done good jobs and their chemistry with heroes is among the attractions of the movie, say the audience.

Technical: Housefull 4 has lavish production values. The background score, picturisation, amazing sets, beautiful costumes, punch dialogues and special effects are the attractions on the technical front, add the viewers.

Housefull 4 movie review live updates: We bring you some viewers' response to the film shared on Twitter. Scroll down to see the audience's verdict and ratings:

#Housefull4 Interval: HILARIOUS! PUNLIMITED FUN! @akshaykumar as Bala speaks with his face & that's where the comedy is! MAZAAAA AA GAYA. Dialogues are the real king. @NGEMovies @foxstarhindi #Housefull4Today #Houseful4Review #AkshayKumar

#Housefull4 is a mad comedy. G**d faad fun. @akshaykumar is a master of expressions and single handedly makes you laugh like crazy. @iamjohnylever is outstanding. @NGEMovies @WardaNadiadwala Sure Shot Hit

#Housefull4 is OUTRIGHT HILARIOUS!! @akshaykumar as bala IS OUTSTANDING His comic timing is what we all akki fans were craving for and this movie gives us that Also ranjit and jhonny lever were so funny! Housefull 4 will be a super hit!

#Housefull4 Till INTERVAL- LAUGH RIOT!!! @akshaykumar STEALS the show as BALA!!!

#Housefull4Review One Word: HILARIOUS! Rating: ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ #Housefull4 is a 'silly - comedy'. akshaykumar slays his character as usual. Great acting, top notch casting. Good for one time watch. According to me H4 must cross 100 crores. Aaaeeehhh!

#Housefull4 have some very hilarious moments, they r loud but funny for sure.Don't wana reveal definition of characters but 2 of them r superb as far as performance we concern. @akshaykumar supported the film like BIG brother. SUPER HIT!! Rating's 3.75/5 #Housefull4Review

Some of the states may have banned fireworks during #Diwali but all the theatres will have it because #Housefull4Review is the best among all.Never laughed so much than this. @akshaykumar is fantabulous. The surprise package is the new entrant #BobbyDeol who is superb throughout.

Done with the first half The movie is definitely not a laugh-riot. Farhad Samjhi has tried very hard to force a laugh, but fails miserably. The first half is very boring and exhausting #Housefull4 #BigilReview

#Housefull4 watched.good movie,Good acting by starcast.most of the people were laughing and clapping..200cr confirm.

