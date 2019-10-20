Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Saand Ki Aankh is slated to be released on October 25, but some critics have already come up with the movie reviews.

Apparently a special screening of the film was held recently, following which, the movie is being highly appreciated. Some early critics' reviews are out that spoke highly positively about the film.

Not just Taapsee and Bhumi's performances, director Tushar Hiranandani is also being praised for making a strong and engaging women-oriented film. Based on real-life incidents, Saand Ki Aankh also holds an inspiring message.

It is being said that the film has no strong male characters, and it is the two actresses who carry the entire movie on their shoulders. Also, there are not many songs to distract the plot. However, the prosthetics seems to have disappointed the critics.

Saand Ki Aankh is based on the lives of sharpshooters – Chandro and Prakashi Tomar, and their fight against the patriarchal society. Read some of the early critics' review and rating of Saand Ki Aankh below:

Filmfare: The two leads are the soul of the film. Like Chandro and Prakashi, Bhumi and Taapsee support each other throughout the film, playing off each other, finishing each other's sentences. The friendship, the camaraderie felt by their characters is almost palpable. Both are accomplished enough to put their eyes and body language to ample use. They are ably supported by Pritha Bakshi and Sara Arjun. Prakash Jha is the villain of the piece here, playing the family patriarch with great gusto. His ravings may sound OTT but what his character represents is the true face of patriarchy. Summing up, watch the film for the real-life drama, as well as for its affirmative message towards women empowerment. (3.5*/5*)

The Times of India: The characterisation seems unidimensional; there are exactly four good men, and no mean women in this tale. The film drives home the point of women empowerment, celebrates the bonhomie among women wholeheartedly, and attempts at every point to hit the bull's eye. (3.5*/5*)

Spotboye: This inspiring film is flat and predictable in portions. That's the only issue I had with this film, and this need not be the universal opinion. May I elaborate that it moves in the straightest line ever seen, right till the interval and even a good 30 minutes after that. All the drama is left for too late. Tushar and the two lovely ladies definitely compensate successfully and I couldn't help remembering M S Dhoni's style of keeping a lot aside to be scored in the final overs. Hardly any music and no male protagonist, Tushar yet hits the last ball six in Dhoni style and romps home to leave whispers in the public coming out: 'Second half mein utha liya'. (3.5*/5*)

NewsX: Overall, the concept and the subject of the film is up to the mark but patchy makeup is the most distracting factor in the long watch.