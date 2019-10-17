Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar reportedly had a brawl on the sets on Saand Ki Aankh. And the actresses' clarification on these reports suggest the rumours are not false.

There are reports that claimed that the two actresses got into a fight after Bhumi wanted a retake for a scene that she shot with Taapsee, and the latter did not want to reshoot as she felt the shot was fine.

According to reports, this difference in opinion had resulted into a heated argument, following which the shoot was stalled. Both Taapsee and Bhumi took to social media to send out a clarification on these reports. Neither of them denied this incident, but said that the reports are exaggerated.

"Guys sometimes small issues happen in heat of the moment because with the hectic schedule and tough shooting conditions, normal human beings snap! There is no need to make a big issue out of it," tweeted Taapsee.

Responding to the same, Bhumi said, "Agreed and it's better to see the positive side of things. We have really worked hard for this film. Please don't try to sabotage our equation with such rumours".

Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, Saand Ki Aankh is a movie based on two elderly women, who are ace shooters. The film is based on real life characters, Chandro and Prakashi Tomar.

Earlier, the movie and the two actresses were in controversy when Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel had taken jibe at them for not leaving elderly roles to be played by actresses of that age.

Taapsee had responded to it saying that as actors, it is her work to portray different characters, irrespective of the age.