2018 Mini Countryman launched at Rs 34.9 lakh on May 3

First Mini brand model to be manufactured in India

BMW Chennai plant to assemble 10 cars of BMW and Mini

BMW Group India has commenced local production of the recently launched 2018 Mini Countryman at its Chennai manufacturing unit.

The Countryman is the first Mini product assembled in India and it has been priced from Rs 34.9 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. The company will start deliveries of the new Mini countryman in June.

With the start of 2018 Mini Countryman production, BMW's Chennai plant will locally assemble 10 models, including the BMW 3 Series, BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo, BMW 5 Series, BMW 7 Series, BMW X1, BMW X3, BMW X5 and the BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo.

2018 Mini Countryman

The new Mini Countryman is offered in both petrol and diesel options in three variant options. The Countryman Cooper S (Petrol) is priced at Rs 34.9 lakh, Countryman Cooper SD (Diesel) costs Rs 37.4 lakh and Countryman Cooper S JCW Inspired (Petrol) version will demand Rs Rs 41.4 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mini had launched the first generation of the Countryman in 2010 and the latest model is not a radical departure from the original design. The evolved design of the new version makes the compact SUV upmarket. It makes a compelling case against the Mercedes-Benz GLA, Audi Q3, BMW X1 and upcoming Volvo XC40.

IBT Media/ Ken Sunny

The new version comes with large headlamps and reworked hexagonal radiator grille with LED lighting now as an option. It also gets pronounced wheel arches adding to the crossover appeal.

Dimensionally, the new Countryman is 200 mm longer and 30 mm wider than its predecessor, while the wheelbase has been increased by 75 mm. This offers 30 percent extra space inside cabin according to Mini.

BMW Press

The Mini Countryman draws power from a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that develops 192hp and a maximum torque of 280 Nm torque. The mill pushes the vehicle sprint from zero to 100kmph in 7.5 seconds and with a top speed of 225kmph. The 2.0-liter four-cylinder diesel engine, on the other hand, generates 190hp and a maximum torque of 400Nm. It allows the vehicle to zoom past 100kmph speed in 7.7 seconds and the top speed is 220kmph.

Both engines come mated to 8-speed automatic Steptronic transmission. The 8-speed sports automatic Steptronic transmission in the Countryman Cooper S JCW Inspired gets shift paddles for sportier driving.