BMW India Private Limited has launched new X3 in India on Thursday. The third generation of the SUV which BMW calls Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) has been priced from Rs 49.9 lakh and it is offered in two variant options.

2018 X3 variant Price (ex-showroom, pan-India) xDrive 20d Expedition Rs 49.99 lakh xDrive 20d Luxury Line Rs 56.70 lakh

One of the bestselling X range models of BMW, the X3 comes with a more evolved and sharper design in its latest avatar. The signature kidney grill is bigger in the new X3 and it is flanked by a brand new pair of headlamps. Unlike the previous version's integrated stance, the grille and headlamp units are separated in the 2018 BMW X3. The reworked front bumper houses horizontally-placed LED fog lamps instead of round, halogen units are the other noticeable differences.

At the rear, LED taillights, low-slung roof spoiler and exhaust tailpipes on both sides in chrome add freshness. The 2018 X3 is offered in Mineral White, Sophisto Grey, Black Sapphire and Phytonic Blue color options.

2018 X3 comes with new dashboard and interior. The cabin boasts of 12.3-inch multifunction instrument display and 600 Watts high-end Surround Sound system from Harman Kardon. The X logo in chrome located on the doors and the center console cannot go unnoticed. BMW claims the interior is optimized for cabin noise insulation and the SUV gets adjustable rear seat backrest, rear window sunblind, and enlarged panoramic roof. Ambient Lighting with six dimmable light designs increases the premium touch of the X3.

The upholstery combinations in the X3 Expedition includes Leatherette Beige and Leatherette Black while the X3 Luxury Line gets Leather Vernasca Beige and Leather Vernasca Mocha. BMW Display Key, Welcome Light Carpet, rear-view camera with Park Assist and wireless charging are the other new additions in the 2018 BMW X3.

Both variants of the new X3 are powered by two-liter four-cylinder diesel engine that develops 190hp of power and a maximum torque of 400Nm mated to eight-speed Steptronic automatic transmission. The SUV can accelerate from zero to 100kmph in just 8 seconds. The petrol engine will join the X3 range later this year.

BMW xDrive all-wheel-drive system assures off-road potential of the new X3. It is complemented with adaptive suspensions, electronically controlled Automatic Differential Brakes/locks (ADB-X), traction control, Hill Start Assist and Hill Descent Control.

2018 BMW X3 goes up against a number of SUVs, including Audi Q5, Mercedes-Benz GLC, Land Rover Discovery Sport and Volvo XC60.