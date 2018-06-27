This July 27, stargazers across the world will witness Blood Moon and a total lunar eclipse, which is said to be the longest one in the century, but doomsday sayers believe that this celestial event will mark the end of the world.

The conspiracy theorists talking about the doomsday have made these predictions before, especially during the celestial event Blood Moon. However, every time their predictions fail and no such event takes place that would mark the end of the world.

In 2014, Christian ministers John Hagee and Mark Biltz had "claimed to have found references of Blood Moon Tetrad in the Bible," Express.co.uk reported. A tetrad is referred to as four consecutive lunar eclipses that happened in April 2014, October 2014, April 2015 and September 2015. The theorists had said that the tetrad indicates that world would end as described in the Bible, but they were proved wrong in 2015.

Now, the theory has picked up the pace again with conspiracy theorists saying that the Blood Moon will wipe out things from Earth. According to the publication, the theory is taken from the Book of Joel, which states: "The sun will turn into darkness, and the moon into blood, before the great and terrible day of the Lord comes."

The Book of Revelations also claims that moon will turn red and sun into darkness. "And I beheld when he had opened the sixth seal, and, lo, there was a great earthquake; and the sun became black as sackcloth of hair, and the moon became as blood."

But time and again this theory has been dismissed by astronomers and several other experts. Scientists have said that the moon will appear red or ruddy-brown colour this Blood Moon because of the Rayleigh scattering of sunlight through Earth's atmosphere.

People in the scientific community have also called this Blood Moon prophecy a myth and termed it as "bunkum".

"As an ardent skywatcher who derives much pleasure from beautiful events like lunar eclipses, it saddens me that there are 'prophets of doom' in the world who view these life-enriching events as portents of disaster," Geoffrey Gaherty, a writer for Starry Night Education, told the publication.

