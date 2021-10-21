Many people witnessed a massive, unexplained fireball light up the sky on Wednesday, across Michigan, the Midwest and even Canada. Many believed it was a meteor, similar to the one that struck Metro Detroit years ago, but experts disagree.

Since then, the American Meteorological Society has stated that the light was not generated by a meteoroid. They stated that space debris was most certainly entering our atmosphere.

What happened

This occurrence occurred at around 12:45 a.m. and was captured by doorbell cameras travelling north to south across the sky. Initially, it was believed that the light was generated by a meteor from the Orionid meteor shower, which occurs Wednesday night.

"Because the roots of this meteor shower are remains of Halley's Comet's tail, we don't typically connect comet tails with big pieces of debris, as this fireball was," said Michael Narlock, Cranbrook's head of astronomy.

"Perhaps this was a failed satellite," Narlock speculated. "It may have been a rocket stage component. Almost anything might have been the case. However, judging on the appearance of the footage, it was fairly huge."

NASA, according to Narlock, will ultimately identify the debris.

Fireball Incidents

In the year 2020, a fiery ball of fire, maybe a meteor, illuminates up the sky and falls into Nanggian County in Qinghai Province. Experts said the object was a bolide, a very brilliant meteor. There was a risk it may have fallen meteorite bits nearby. A passenger flying from Xi'an to Lhasa captured the moment on camera.

In 2015, brilliant fireballs lit up the sky in Kerala, India, causing fear among people. Experts think they might be from a meteor or a rocket that fell to earth. The fireballs created an orange track as they plummeted, causing some loud sounds. Later, terrified individuals began uploading photos on social media, and police and newspaper offices got late-night calls.

Recently, a flaming meteor was seen in Norway. Initial investigation points to a forested region named Finnemarka, 60km (40 miles) west of Oslo. The Norwegian Meteor Network said the fireball was seen for five seconds. The meteor's analysis shows it weighed at least 10kg (22lb). Despite its small size, the meteor was notable for its widespread visibility.